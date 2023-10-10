Loud Chants of “Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, Pakistan Jeetega” Fill Hyderabad Stadium During Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match

During the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match of the World Cup 2023, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad was filled with loud chants of “Jeetega bhai Jeetega, Pakistan jeetega.” The chants, which lasted for close to a minute, were not organic but were started the DJ who left it to the crowd to finish the famous chant. Social media users expressed shock and confusion over the overwhelming support for Pakistan in Hyderabad.

Many Twitter users shared videos and commented on the chants, with one user questioning why the whole stadium was cheering so much for Pakistan, asking which Hyderabad they were playing in. Another user pointed out that while Sri Lanka is geographically closer to Hyderabad, Pakistan is demographically closer, hence receiving such support.

The irony of Pakistan receiving support and loud cheers in a match played in India was not lost on some users, who resorted to sarcasm to highlight the situation. One user sarcastically celebrated the support that Pakistan was receiving in Hyderabad, while another questioned whether the BCCI was playing pre-recorded crowd cheers during the broadcast.

Former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed stated earlier that the support for Pakistan in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad is due to the high Muslim population in these cities. He mentioned that the warm welcome received the Pakistan cricket team outside the airport and hotel was evidence of this support.

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad on September 27th, 2023, to participate in the World Cup. Mushtaq Ahmed’s comments were part of a panel discussion on a Pakistani news channel, where he discussed the support for Pakistan in India with other experts.

Sources:

– User tweets on X platform

– Former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s remarks on Samaa TV news channel