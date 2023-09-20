WhatsApp Introduces Channels to Enhance Communication with Users

Effective communication is crucial for businesses and organizations to connect with their audience. To provide more options for interaction, WhatsApp has introduced Channels. With Channels, brands and communities can effortlessly reach out to a large audience delivering captivating content like text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls.

Channels is a one-way broadcast tool where admins can send content to users. It can be found in a separate tab called Updates, which is separate from personal chats. In the Updates tab, users can find Status updates and channels they choose to follow. Channels can be discovered through a searchable directory or through invite links.

One of the key features of Channels is privacy. The channels followed a user are not visible to others, and personal information such as phone numbers is not visible to admins or followers. The aim of the feature is to provide the most private broadcast service available.

In addition to one-to-many communication, Channels now allow for new interactions, such as reacting with emojis. Users can see the total count of reactions under a message.

WhatsApp channels initially launched in ten countries and will be expanding globally. Meta, the company behind WhatsApp, has stated that it will continue to add more features and expand Channels based on user feedback.

To create a WhatsApp Channel on Android, users need to navigate to the Updates tab, tap the menu icon, and select “New channel.” On iPhone, users can create a channel going to the Updates tab, tapping the menu icon, and choosing “Create Channel.”

To find and follow a WhatsApp Channel, users can tap on the Updates tab, select the Plus icon, and choose “Find channels.” Verified channels are marked with a green check to ensure their authenticity.

Admins have the ability to send messages and edit content in a Channel. Channels can have a maximum of one channel per phone number, and verified channels will have a green tick next to their name.

If users cannot find the Channels feature on their devices, they can try updating the WhatsApp app, clearing the cache, or waiting for the feature to become available.

Overall, WhatsApp Channels provide businesses and organizations with an effective and private way to communicate with their audience, offering a range of content options and interactions. Sources: Nigerian Tribune