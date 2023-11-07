ChannelEngine Integrates with TikTok Shop, Opening New Opportunities for US Merchants

The world of social commerce is rapidly growing, with an estimated valuation of $7.07tn 2030. In this competitive landscape, TikTok Shop has emerged as a popular shopping feature within the social media platform. With approximately 37% of TikTok users making purchases directly on the app, it’s no surprise that TikTok’s social buyers in the US have increased 31% since 2020.

Recognizing the evolving trends in consumer buying habits, ChannelEngine, a leading ecommerce marketplace integrator, has announced its integration with TikTok Shop in the US. This comes after their successful launch of the UK integration in November 2022.

“Social Selling is a rapidly growing component of customer engagement that can’t be ignored,” says Ed Barrett, Chief Revenue Officer of ChannelEngine. “Now powered with AI, ChannelEngine is empowering global brands and retailers to stay on top of the latest trends in consumer buying habits.”

TikTok has been proactive in meeting the growing demands of its users. The introduction of TikTok Shop and other resources like the Creator Marketplace, Creative Exchange, and Follow Me showcases their commitment to providing better experiences for both brands and consumers. This integration with ChannelEngine allows merchants to seamlessly sell their products directly on TikTok through various features such as in-feed videos, LIVEs, and product showcase tabs.

By leveraging the power of TikTok’s dynamic social platform, merchants can tap into a massive user base and reach their target audience in an engaging and immersive way. With ChannelEngine as their omnichannel platform, merchants can easily access TikTok Shop’s features and expand their online visibility across multiple sales channels.

