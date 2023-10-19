Channel 7 Reporter Reveals How Viral Instagram Post Saved Her Baby’s Life

Channel 7 reporter Monique Dirksz recently shared a heartwarming story about how she saved her baby’s life, all thanks to a viral Instagram post. While changing her baby Noah on a change table, Monique noticed that his breathing seemed off. Remembering a post she had seen on the Instagram account @tinyheartseducation, she immediately recognized the signs of chest retractions and knew she had to take her baby to the emergency room.

Chest retractions occur when a baby is working harder to breathe, and can indicate respiratory distress. The Instagram post that Monique referred to shows different types of chest retractions, such as intercostal, substernal, and subcostal retractions, and emphasizes the importance of seeking medical attention if these signs are present.

Monique shared her experience on Instagram, urging her followers to follow @tinyheartseducation for valuable information about infant health and well-being. She also provided an update on Noah’s condition, stating that he was improving and that the virus and bronchiolitis were clearing up.

The overwhelming response to Monique’s post included messages of support and empathy from her friends and followers. Many commended her quick thinking and praised her for being a fantastic mother. Some even shared their own experiences with respiratory illnesses in their infants, highlighting the importance of education and awareness in such situations.

Monique’s story serves as a reminder of the power of social media in spreading important information and potentially saving lives. It also highlights the role that parents can play in advocating for their child’s health and well-being. By staying informed and recognizing the signs of potential health issues, parents can take timely action and seek appropriate medical care.

