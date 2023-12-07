Channel 4 Explores New Opportunities with Ad-Supported Streaming TV

Channel 4 is taking a bold step into the world of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) with the launch of its first FAST channel, MAFS Live. This 24/7 channel is dedicated to the popular dating show Married at First Sight UK, and will feature episodes from series 6-8, available for two months on the Channel 4 BVOD service.

The aim of this venture is to gauge viewer interest in the FAST format, indicating that Channel 4 may be considering further moves into the FAST market in the future. During the pilot period, the broadcaster will closely monitor viewer engagement, tracking views and user behavior, in order to gain valuable insights that will inform their future FAST strategy. Real-time feedback will also play a crucial role in shaping the channel’s development.

Alex Wall, the Head of Streaming Editorial, UK & International, at Channel 4, expressed excitement about bringing MAFS fans a new way to enjoy their favorite show uninterrupted. This move follows Channel 4’s earlier entry into the FAST market with the launch of two channels, 4Adventure and 4Emergency, in the US. These channels are now available on various platforms, including Tubi, Plex, Xumo Play, and most recently, Google TV.

Channel 4’s push into digital content aligns with its larger effort to reduce reliance on linear TV revenues. With advertising downturns impacting the TV market, the broadcaster is embracing a digital-first business model under its “Future4 strategy.” This strategy aims to generate 30% of revenues from digital advertising 2025, with digital already contributing 22% in 2022. However, questions remain about the speed of Channel 4’s digital transformation, as it still heavily relies on linear advertising for the majority of its revenues.

In addition to exploring the FAST market, Channel 4 is leveraging social media platforms to reach younger audiences and monetize youth-oriented content. The broadcaster recently extended its partnership with Snapchat, planning to collaborate on Snap-first content with built-in Augmented Reality (AR) elements. This partnership will also include the publication of select content from Channel 4’s Paralympics coverage and the packaging of compilations of Channel 4 shows for Snapchat users. Channel 4 sees this social media strategy as an effective way to reach younger viewers, with over 3 billion views across all social channels in the first half of 2023.

By embracing the FAST model and partnering with social media platforms like Snapchat, Channel 4 is adapting to the shifting media landscape and diversifying its revenue streams. As the Media Bill progresses through parliament, granting Channel 4 the ability to produce its own programs, the broadcaster may become less reliant on TV advertising, solidifying its digital transformation. With a focus on innovation and partnerships, Channel 4 is poised to offer diverse and relevant content to audiences wherever they are.