Social Media’s Impact on Gen Z’s Workplace Skills

Social media consumption habits, particularly through platforms like TikTok and YouTube, have left Generation Z lacking the skills necessary for the workplace, according to Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4. As young people increasingly consume short videos instead of full-length programmes, they struggle to consider and debate ideas and are unable to accommodate differing opinions.

Mahon highlighted the danger of young people lacking the skills to discuss and debate when they enter the workplace. This inability to work alongside colleagues with different viewpoints can hinder effective collaboration.

Research commissioned Channel 4 revealed that the average person in Britain watches five hours of video content per day, with short-form videos (one minute or less) accounting for 45% of viewing among those aged 16-34. However, viewers also expressed anxiety about video overload, finding it challenging to navigate the constant stream of algorithmically-selected clips.

Mahon emphasized the negative impact of algorithmic content selection, stating that viewers often feel emotionally out of control and empty after pursuing short-form content. Despite the rise of streaming services, older viewers remain loyal to public service broadcasters. Among the top 40 most-viewed shows in the past year, only one was produced a streaming platform.

In contrast, streaming services dominate among 16-34-year-olds, with a dozen shows from platforms like Disney+ and Netflix appearing in the top 40. Mahon pointed out that the streaming landscape presents a more profound change for young viewers compared to their parents’ generation.

However, it’s worth noting that even among younger viewers, the most popular show in the past year was a traditional offering from BBC One: The Apprentice.

Sources: Channel 4, Royal Television Society