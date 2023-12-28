Is Posting Every Day on Social Media Really Necessary?

According to industry experts, posting on social media every day is essential for staying relevant and generating leads. However, the landscape of social and online marketing has evolved, and this advice may no longer hold true for everyone.

While organic social media can be a valuable source of leads, it may not be the only pipeline you need. Any lead generation strategy that brings in at least 25 deals per year can be effective, including strategies that don’t require daily posts.

In today’s saturated social media environment, simply posting for the sake of posting can result in poor quality content. Instead of focusing on quantity, it’s important to prioritize quality. Like actor Daniel Day Lewis, who carefully selects roles that ignite his passion, focus on creating high-quality content that you feel connected to.

Engagement is often more important than frequency when it comes to social media. Spending time engaging with people and building relationships can lead to more meaningful connections and client conversions. Scheduling a month’s worth of content in advance and then neglecting social media won’t yield meaningful results.

For some agents, a “brochure presence” on social media may be sufficient. This means maintaining a profile that showcases your professionalism, services, and social proof without the need for daily posts. A weekly or bi-weekly post, along with your listings, can serve as a living brochure that reassures potential clients of your capabilities.

Consider the opportunity cost of spending excessive time and energy on social media posting. By redirecting that time towards other activities, such as networking or participating in local Facebook groups, you may uncover new business opportunities.

Before adhering to the advice of posting daily on social media, take a step back and evaluate your marketing strategy. Determine if daily posting aligns with your resources and goals. Remember, posting frequency doesn’t need to be a one-size-fits-all approach.

In conclusion, while posting every day on social media can be beneficial, it is not an absolute requirement for every business. Choose a posting strategy that aligns with your goals and resources to maximize the impact of your social media presence.