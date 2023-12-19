New Changes Coming to Michigan Absentee Voting Process

Michigan absentee voting is set to undergo significant changes following the approval of Proposal Two in the recent state election. The new process aims to simplify and streamline the absentee voting system for all registered voters in the state.

Under the previous system, only voters who were already on the permanent Absentee voter list could opt into being added to the Permanent Mail ballot list starting in 2024. However, with the elimination of the permanent absentee voter list next year, all Michigan registered voters will now have the option to be placed on the permanent mail ballot list.

To be added to the permanent mail ballot list, voters are required to inform their local county or city clerk in writing. Once added to the list, these individuals will receive a mailed ballot for all future elections. It is crucial for voters to communicate their desire to be enrolled in the permanent mail ballot list and update any changes to their voter status with the municipal clerks.

One particular group that will benefit from these changes is residential snowbirds. Many residents in Michigan migrate to warmer regions during the winter months. With the new process, snowbirds will have the convenience of receiving their ballots mail and casting their votes without needing to be physically present in Michigan during the elections.

For those interested in voting absentee in the upcoming presidential primary or the general elections in 2024, it is necessary to contact the municipal clerk and inform them of the intent to vote absentee ballot.

To learn more about the new mail ballot list or to apply, individuals can obtain the application form from their municipal clerk’s office or online. In case of any questions, Houghton County Clerk Jennifer Kelly can be contacted at [email protected] or 906-482-1150.

These changes to Michigan’s absentee voting process aim to enhance accessibility and convenience for all registered voters, ensuring that every voice is heard in future elections.