Change The Background Color Of An Instagram Story

In a recent update, Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to change the background color of their stories. This exciting addition provides a creative way to enhance the visual appeal of your Instagram stories and make them stand out from the crowd. Whether you’re an influencer, a business owner, or simply an avid Instagram user, this feature is sure to add a fresh and vibrant touch to your storytelling experience.

To change the background color of your Instagram story, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Instagram app on your mobile device and tap on the camera icon in the top-left corner of your screen.

2. Take a photo or select an existing image from your gallery that you want to use as the background for your story.

3. Once you have your desired image, tap on the brush icon located at the top of the screen.

4. A color palette will appear at the bottom of your screen, offering a wide range of colors to choose from. Scroll through the options and select the color that best suits your story.

5. After selecting the color, tap and hold anywhere on the screen for a few seconds. The background color of your story will instantly change to the selected color.

6. You can also use the eraser tool to reveal parts of the original image or add text and stickers to further personalize your story.

FAQ:

Q: Can I change the background color of a video in my Instagram story?

A: Unfortunately, the current feature only allows you to change the background color of photos, not videos.

Q: Will the background color change affect the visibility of my text and stickers?

A: Instagram automatically adjusts the text and sticker colors to ensure they remain visible against the chosen background color. However, it’s always a good idea to choose a color that provides sufficient contrast for optimal readability.

Q: Can I use custom colors for my Instagram story background?

A: At the moment, Instagram only offers a predefined color palette. However, the available colors are diverse enough to suit most preferences and themes.

With the ability to change the background color of your Instagram stories, you can now unleash your creativity and make your content more visually captivating. So why not give it a try and add a splash of color to your next story?