Chanel Showcases Craftmanship in Manchester, England

Chanel, the renowned French luxury brand, chose an unconventional location for its annual Metiers d’Art runway show. Instead of the glittering runways of Paris, the fashion house took its show to the rainy streets of Manchester, England. Despite the inclement weather, a crowd of international fashion enthusiasts, including celebrities like Tilda Swinton and Kristen Stewart, gathered under a transparent canopy to witness Chanel’s celebration of craftwork.

Amidst pro-Palestinian protests, the guests enjoyed mulled cider and mini cheese toasties as they awaited the show. The sounds of music drowned out the chants, and models sashayed down the pavement in 1960s-inspired hairdos. The collection featured vibrant tweed ensembles in shades of pink, orange, and green, complemented low-heeled Mary Jane shoes.

The Metiers d’Art runway show is a platform for Chanel to display the exquisite craftsmanship exhibited at their workshops on the outskirts of Paris. Lace, embroidery, and other intricate details were masterfully showcased, paying homage to the brand’s dedication to excellence.

Keeping true to its commitment to creativity and collaboration, Chanel will release a film for this collection. Directed Sofia Coppola, the film will feature captivating images captured British photographer Jamie Hawkesworth. The soundtrack will be provided the iconic band New Order.

Manchester, famous for its rich history in the textile industry since the 18th century, has always been associated with fashion. The city’s vibrant culture, contributions to British pop culture, sports, and fashion make it the perfect backdrop for Chanel’s unique showcase.

Chanel’s decision to choose Manchester as the setting for their Metiers d’Art show demonstrates their inclination to defy conventions and explore new avenues in the world of fashion. By highlighting the beauty in unexpected places, Chanel continues to captivate and push the boundaries of luxury fashion.