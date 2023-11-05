Delhi Pollution Reaches Alarming Levels: A Humorous Take on the Naming Game

Indian politician and writer Shashi Tharoor recently drew attention to the concerning air pollution levels in New Delhi with a hilarious post on his social media page. While sharing a forwarded message on WhatsApp, Tharoor showcased a viral image that renamed popular areas of the city based on their poor air quality.

Tharoor clarified that he did not create the message himself; rather, it was a clever creation circulating on WhatsApp. The satirical image featured modified names of well-known places such as “Pollutyens’ Delhi” instead of Lutyens’ Delhi, “Haze Khas” instead of Hauz Khas, and “Dhua Khan” instead of Dhaula Kaun. These clever wordplay modifications shed light on the severity of the air pollution situation in the national capital and its impact on people’s health.

In another social media post, Delhi’s historic monument, Qutub Minar, was humorously renamed “Qutub Bimar” due to the detrimental effects of the city’s pollution on respiratory health. Additionally, places like HUDA City Centre were amusingly altered to “HUDA Toxicity Centre,” emphasizing the toxic nature of the air quality in these areas.

Delhi, along with its neighboring city Noida, has recently been plagued hazardous levels of air pollution. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Noida was declared the most-polluted city earlier this November, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a staggering 700. Delhi itself has also experienced severely low air quality, with a dense layer of haze enveloping the city.

Due to the alarming pollution levels, the government has taken necessary measures to protect public health. Schools in the region have been shut down until November 10 to safeguard students and educators from the health risks associated with the hazardous air quality.

In light of this ongoing environmental crisis, it is essential to raise awareness and find sustainable solutions to combat air pollution in Delhi and its surrounding areas. While the humorous renaming of popular places brings attention to the issue, collective efforts are required to address this pressing concern and safeguard the well-being of the city’s inhabitants.

FAQ

Q: What is the AQI?

A: The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a measure used to assess and report the quality of air in a specific region, indicating how polluted the air is and the potential health risks associated with it.

Q: Why are schools in Delhi shut down?

A: Schools in Delhi have been temporarily closed due to the severe air pollution levels and the health risks it poses to students and staff members.

Q: How can we combat air pollution?

A: To combat air pollution, collective efforts are required, including reducing vehicular emissions, promoting the use of renewable energy sources, encouraging public transportation, planting trees, and adopting sustainable practices in industries and households.

(Source: Indian Express)