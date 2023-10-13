Morphed Photos of Students Circulated on Social Media Platforms, Police Investigation Underway

In a disturbing incident, objectionable morphed photos of approximately 25 minor students from a private school in Chandigarh have been circulating on various social media platforms. Concerned parents have filed a complaint with the Chandigarh police, leading to a thorough investigation.

The police have registered a case under Section 67-A of the IT Act and Section 13 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against unidentified individuals at the Sector 11 police station. The perpetrators had reportedly created a fake account of a Class-9 girl on Snapchat to share manipulated images of other girls.

To aid in the investigation, the police will be seeking assistance from Snapchat. Authorities believe that using the information provided Snapchat and the IP address, they will be able to apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous act.

The perpetrators obtained the photos of the students from the school’s official portal, prompting the victims to submit a formal complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). One victim disclosed the disturbing incident to her father when he came to pick her up from school. She tearfully revealed that objectionable photos were being circulated on Snapchat alongside images of other girls.

The parents have accused the school of negligence, alleging that the institution was aware of the situation on October 9 but failed to inform them promptly. Instead, the school attempted to handle the matter internally providing counseling to the students in the absence of their legal guardians.

As this investigation unfolds, it is essential for both law enforcement and school authorities to work together to bring justice to the victims and ensure the safety and security of all students.

Definitions:

– Objectionable morphed photos: images that have been altered or manipulated in a way that is inappropriate or offensive.

– IT Act: Indian law governing electronic communication, online content, and cybersecurity.

– POCSO Act: Indian law providing protection to children from sexual offenses.

– Snapchat: a popular social media platform known for its disappearing multimedia messages.

– IP address: a unique numerical label assigned to each device connected to a computer network.

