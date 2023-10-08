Mann’s old video resurfaces on social media

A recently resurfaced video of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is making waves on social media. In the video, Mann, who was previously an AAP MP from Sangrur, is seen accusing the then Akali government of political vendetta. The video was shared Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar. Mann was discussing a case in which Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has now been arrested the AAP-led Punjab government. Mann claimed that Khaira’s name was not mentioned in the FIR.

In another incident, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau faced embarrassment when they mistakenly detained a lookalike of former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal. Badal was wanted the Vigilance Bureau in a case but had been evading arrest. Acting on a tip-off, the bureau rushed to Gurusar village in Muktsar district where they found a man who resembled Badal. However, upon careful inspection, it was revealed that the detained man was actually Beant Singh, the sarpanch of Gurusar village.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, took a swipe at the Opposition INDIA bloc during a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency of Hamirpur. Thakur criticized the bloc for its “arrogance” and mentioned the arrest of Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. He accused the alliance partners of preaching unity while simultaneously undermining each other. Thakur previously criticized the bloc, claiming that Rahul Gandhi had tarnished India’s image abroad and that leaders were defaming Sanatan Dharma and the Hindu religion.

– Definitions:

– NDPS: Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

– AAP: Aam Aadmi Party

– FIR: First Information Report