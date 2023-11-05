The Northern Lights Illuminate the Skies Above Seattle

In a spectacular display of nature’s beauty, the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, graced the skies above Seattle on Sunday morning. This mesmerizing phenomenon was captured in a stunning timelapse video Skunkbay Weather. The ethereal green hues danced across the sky, creating a magical spectacle for those fortunate enough to witness it.

The Northern Lights were a result of a series of geomagnetic disturbances caused solar storm influences known as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) and a Coronal Hole High Speed Stream. These disruptions from the sun reached Earth on Sunday and are expected to last until Friday evening, providing ample opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis.

Early Sunday morning, aurora lights were spotted in various locations, including Washington, Wyoming, and Maine. The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming shared a captivating photo of the glowing amber skies. The outskirts of Seattle also witnessed the enchanting display of lights.

Prior to the event, a Geomagnetic Storm Watch was issued, warning of potential interference with communication systems and spacecraft operations. Moderate G2 storms have already been observed Sunday and are expected to continue into Monday.

What is a Geomagnetic Storm?

A geomagnetic storm is a disturbance in Earth’s magnetosphere caused solar activity. These storms can impact a range of systems and technologies, including power grids, GPS signals, satellites, and even airline crews and astronauts. Their severity can vary, with the most significant storms potentially leading to widespread power outages and failures in communication systems.

FAQ

Q: What causes the Northern Lights?

A: The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, are caused interactions between charged particles from the sun and Earth’s magnetic field.

Q: Are the Northern Lights visible all year round?

A: The Northern Lights are more commonly visible during the fall and winter months in the Northern Hemisphere.

Q: Can cloud cover affect the visibility of the Northern Lights?

A: Yes, cloud cover can hinder the visibility of the Northern Lights. Clear skies are ideal for optimal viewing of this natural phenomenon.

As we move into the solar maximum phase of the sun’s 11-year cycle, geomagnetic storms like these could become more frequent. While forecasting the exact intensity of the Aurora Borealis can be challenging, experts from NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center anticipate at least a Level 6 out of 9 on the Kp Index scale on Sunday night, providing further opportunities for awe-inspiring displays of the Northern Lights.