Syracuse’s Seafood Haven Set to Open New Location in Former B&B Lounge

Syracuse residents are eagerly anticipating the opening of a new Seafood Haven restaurant location in the city’s former B&B Lounge. The project, spearheaded local nonprofit Home HeadQuarters, is part of an ongoing effort to revitalize Syracuse’s neighborhoods.

Seafood Haven, a well-known seafood restaurant, has deep roots in New York state, with the original location opening in Harlem in 1967. The restaurant quickly gained popularity, attracting customers from all over, including New Jersey, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. After closing temporarily, Seafood Haven is making a comeback with a renewed commitment to serving fresh, quality seafood.

Tony Williams, owner of Seafood Haven, and Corre Williams, a Syracuse resident, connected during a trip to Philadelphia in 2017. Their friendship led to the idea of bringing Seafood Haven to Syracuse. With the support of Jubilee Homes, the project gained momentum, and construction is set to begin on the $1.3 million renovation.

The new Seafood Haven location will feature a restaurant on the ground floor and two affordable apartments on the second floor. The project received funding from various sources, including the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and an economic development grant from Onondaga County. Home HeadQuarters will remain the property owner initially, but there is a possibility for the commercial tenant to purchase the site in the future.

This project is part of Home HeadQuarters’ mission to revitalize neighborhoods and improve housing in economically struggling areas. By partnering with local businesses like Seafood Haven, they aim to create vibrant communities that attract residents and promote economic growth.

Syracuse residents are excited about the return of Seafood Haven and the positive impact it will have on the South Avenue neighborhood. The restaurant’s commitment to quality and its nostalgic connections to the original Harlem location have generated anticipation among seafood lovers in the area.

As construction begins, residents can look forward to a new dining experience in Syracuse. Seafood Haven’s presence is expected to bring increased foot traffic to the area, benefiting both residents and local businesses. With neighborhood revitalization efforts like this one, Syracuse is on its way to a brighter and more vibrant future.