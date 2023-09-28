The Future of Rugby League Clubs: The Impact of IMG’s Grading Criteria

The futures of rugby league clubs across all divisions, from Leeds Rhinos to Warrington Wolves, are now influenced IMG and their Grading Criteria. IMG’s criteria aims to broaden the focus of clubs beyond just on-field performance to include off-field factors as well.

One key aspect of the grading criteria is social media presence and fan engagement. In light of this, the Bradford Bulls have called on their fans to support them on social media, emphasizing that the club is adapting to the new era.

The proposed grading criteria encompass a combination of on and off-field variables to enhance clubs’ fanbases, diversify revenue streams, attract investment, and ensure sustainability. The criteria cover five areas, each contributing a percentage of the overall weighting.

Fandom (25%) focuses on attracting more fans to stadiums, at home, and digitally, and improving fan engagement. This contributes to both club and central revenues.

Performance (25%) incentivizes clubs to excel on the field and generate fan awareness and engagement. Teams are ranked based on their league finishes in the previous three seasons, with bonus points awarded to those who win league and cup competitions.

Finances (25%) takes into account fan engagement, business performance, sustainable investment, diversified revenue streams, and sound financial management.

Stadium (15%) considers various factors, including facilities and utilization, that enhance the fan and viewer experience. Clubs are expected to measure up to or surpass the competition from other sports and events.

Catchment (10%) is based on the population of the area and the number of clubs present. The aim is to maximize growth in the largest markets, generate new fan bases, and incentivize investment.

In conclusion, the implementation of IMG’s Grading Criteria signifies a shift in focus for rugby league clubs, who must now consider both on and off-field factors to ensure success and sustainability. By prioritizing fan engagement, performance, finances, stadium facilities, and catchment growth, clubs can strengthen their positions and drive the sport forward.

Definitions:

– Grading Criteria: a set of standards used to evaluate and assess the performance and standing of rugby league clubs.

– Fan engagement: the interaction and connection between a club and its fan base, which includes activities such as social media presence, events, and community involvement.

Sources:

– Source article: [Title of Source Article]

– IMG: [URL of IMG website]