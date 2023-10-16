The Influence of Social Media on the Champions League

A recent report Sportingpedia delved into the impact of social media on the UEFA Champions League. The study focused on the number of social media followers each of the 32 participating clubs had, providing intriguing insights into the growing influence of digital platforms in the world of football.

One of the standout groups in the Champions League, known as the “Group of Death,” is Group F. Sportingpedia examined the social media followers of the clubs in this group and the results were thought-provoking.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) topped the charts with an impressive total of 172.5 million followers across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. AC Milan followed closely behind with 64.4 million followers, while Borussia Dortmund accumulated 45.9 million followers. In contrast, Newcastle United lagged behind with a total of 11.7 million followers.

However, it is important to note that the number of social media followers does not necessarily reflect the true fanbase of a club. Many individuals who follow a club on social media may not be actual fans, but rather follow for other reasons. The desire to attract more social media followers has become a driving force for certain clubs and influences their decisions regarding player signings.

A prime example of this is PSG, who have made high-profile signings in hopes of increasing their social media numbers. The recent addition of Lionel Messi undoubtedly boosted PSG’s followers, but it also demonstrated the transient nature of these numbers. When Messi left the club, millions of followers immediately stopped following PSG on social media.

While social media can provide a valuable platform for clubs to engage with fans and promote their brand, it is important to remember that true success lies on the field rather than in the virtual realm. The upcoming fixtures in Group F of the Champions League will determine the fate of Newcastle United, AC Milan, PSG, and Borussia Dortmund. Only through strong performances and results on the pitch can clubs truly build a loyal fanbase and leave a lasting impact in the football world.

Sources:

– Sportingpedia (no URL provided)