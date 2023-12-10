The Resurgence of Champaign’s Iconic Brass Rail Bar

The Historic Reopening of Champaign’s Beloved Brass Rail Bar

In a triumphant comeback, the timeless Brass Rail bar, which holds the honor of being the oldest drinking establishment in Champaign, has risen like a phoenix from the ashes. After eight months of being shuttered and out of business, the historic bar has once again opened its doors to the eagerly awaiting public.

Following the passing of Fote Backy, the beloved owner and a local legend who had faithfully served the community for decades, the transfer of ownership led to unforeseen challenges. As a result, the Brass Rail was forced to temporarily close its doors in March, leaving many patrons saddened its absence.

However, on a joyous Saturday, history was rewritten as the Brass Rail came back to life. Timed perfectly for a weekend filled with thrilling football matches and Illinois’ victory over Rutgers in men’s basketball, the reopening was met with exuberant cheers and applause.

But that’s not all the good news. Along with the grand reopening, the Brass Rail has embraced modernity introducing credit card payments. This development has been met with great enthusiasm, as it further facilitates a seamless and convenient experience for customers.

Taking into account the bar’s rich heritage and longstanding presence in the community, the Brass Rail will once again grace its patrons with its presence from 11 a.m. every day. Whether you’re a regular seeking solace in the familiar atmosphere or a newcomer eager to witness a piece of Champaign’s history, the Brass Rail stands as a testament to resilience and the enduring spirit of a beloved local establishment.

So, mark your calendars and raise your glasses high – the Brass Rail is ready to continue its legacy of providing unforgettable experiences and cherished memories in a revitalized and welcoming ambiance.