Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews Makes Unfortunate History with ‘Timed Out’ Dismissal

Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews experienced a rare ‘timed out’ dismissal during the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Mathews failed to reach the crease within the stipulated time of two minutes, making him the first player ever to be given out in such a manner.

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) laws, a batsman is required to be prepared to face the next ball within three minutes of a dismissal. However, the specific playing conditions outlined for the ICC World Cup 2023 reduced the time limit for the incoming batsman to just two minutes, contributing to Mathews’s unfortunate record-breaking dismissal.

The ‘timed out’ dismissal is an extremely rare and unconventional way for a batsman to be given out. It occurs when the incoming batsman fails to take their position within the allotted time after a wicket falls. This dismissal adds to the various ways a cricketer can lose their wicket, such as bowled, caught, or run-out. While ‘timed out’ dismissals are infrequent, they highlight the importance of adhering to the time constraints during a match.

The cricketing community, including former cricketers and experts, expressed their support for Mathews on the social media platform ‘X.’ The incident sparked a conversation about the rule itself and whether it is fair to give a player out in this particular manner.

Although Mathews’s dismissal was unfortunate, it serves as a reminder to all batsmen to be mindful of the time and preparedness on the field. Cricket remains a game of precision and strategy, and it is essential for players to adhere to the rules and regulations set forth to maintain fairness and competitiveness.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is a ‘timed out’ dismissal in cricket?

A: ‘Timed out’ dismissal occurs when the incoming batsman fails to take their position within the allotted time after a wicket falls, resulting in being given out.

Q: Was Angelo Mathews the first player to be dismissed in this manner?

A: Yes, Angelo Mathews became the first player ever to be given out through a ‘timed out’ dismissal in the history of cricket.

Q: Why did the ICC World Cup 2023 have a reduced time limit for incoming batsmen?

A: The ICC World Cup 2023 introduced specific playing conditions that reduced the time limit for incoming batsmen to two minutes, different from the usual three minutes stated in the MCC laws, to ensure the smooth flow of the game.

