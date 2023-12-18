Mummified Mice Found on Andean Volcanoes Challenge Understanding of Vertebrate Survival

A recent study published in the journal “Current Biology” has made a groundbreaking discovery – mummified mice found on high-elevation Andean volcanoes. This finding has challenged our understanding of vertebrate life’s physiological limits and has prompted further research into these mice’s survival mechanisms.

The barren and inhospitable peaks of the Andean volcanoes in the Puna de Atacama, situated at heights exceeding 6,000 meters, were previously thought to be uninhabitable for mammals. However, the discovery of mummified mice challenges this belief and indicates that these small mammals can survive in extreme, Mars-like conditions.

“We have underestimated the physiological tolerances of small mammals,” says senior author Jay Storz from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. The fact that mice are living at such elevations demonstrates that they can endure the harsh environment of these volcanoes.

Storz and his team discovered the first mummified mouse on the summit of Volcán Salín chance, and subsequently found seven more on the same summit. They then conducted systematic searches on 21 volcano summits, discovering a total of 13 mummified mice on multiple volcanoes with elevations greater than 6,000 meters.

Radiocarbon dating showed that the mice found on the summits were a few decades old at most. Genetic analysis revealed that they belong to a species of leaf-eared mouse called Phyllotis vaccarum, typically found at lower elevations in the region.

This discovery raises several questions about how mammals can survive in this extreme environment. The researchers are currently investigating whether these high-elevation mice possess unique physiological traits that enable them to thrive in low-oxygen conditions. They are conducting experiments on captive mice collected from high elevations to better understand their survival mechanisms.

Further mountaineering surveys of small mammals on high Andean peaks are also being carried out in Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile. These efforts aim to gain more insights into the mysteries of high-altitude mammalian life and expand our knowledge of the extreme environments in which these animals can thrive.