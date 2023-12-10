Contentious Election Results Certified Despite Objections

Montgomery County’s 2023 general election results have been certified, despite objections regarding the Towamencin Township Board of Supervisors race. The certification was met with objections from a group of petitioners represented Goldstein Law Partners attorney Britain Henry. However, the objections did not halt the certification process.

While ballot counting had concluded on November 14, a ruling from the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on November 22 delayed the certification. The ruling required the inclusion of “undated and improperly dated mail-in ballots.” This resulted in 349 impacted local ballots.

Regarding the Towamencin Township race, updated vote totals posted on November 27 showed a tie between Republican incumbent Rich Marino and Democratic challenger Kofi Osei, with each candidate receiving 3,035 votes. A drawing of lots took place on November 30 to determine the winner, as mandated state law. Osei chose number 15 while Marino chose 28, making Osei the winner.

Marino expressed his disappointment, stating, “I did not lose the election… I just picked the wrong number.” The Republican National Committee filed litigation seeking a stay of certification for the Towamencin race, but no stay had been ordered at the time of the meeting. Marino also filed an election contest in the court of common pleas, again without a stay being ordered.

In addition to the Towamencin Township race, a recount petition was filed for the Ward 5 seat on the Lower Moreland Township Board of Commissioners. However, there were no changes recorded in the vote total, and Republican Dennis J. Mueller was declared the winner with 363 votes.

The certification of the election results was approved a 2-1 roll call vote, with County Board of Elections Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr. and Vice Chairman Judge Daniel Clifford voting in favor, and Commissioner Joe Gale opposing it.