WhatsApp Denies False Claim of Cyberattack Amid Israel-Hamas War

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, social media platforms are being inundated with misinformation. VERIFY, a fact-checking organization, has debunked several false and misleading claims and images that have been circulating online since the war began.

Recently, a post on X warned of a cyberattack related to the war occurring on the messaging app WhatsApp, which is owned Meta. This warning has also been shared other X users in multiple languages and has been circulating on Facebook. The message cautions users against opening a file called “Seismic Waves CARD” that supposedly contains images of the fighting in Jewish settlements. It claims that opening the file will result in the phone being hacked within 10 seconds, with no way to stop it. The message urges recipients to spread the information to their family and friends, stating that a cyber attack from various sources is also starting.

WhatsApp, the primary source of the viral message, has deemed the claim to be false. According to a WhatsApp spokesperson, the warnings about a cyberattack tied to Israel-Hamas war images are a hoax. This chain message closely resembles earlier debunked posts that circulated online in September following an earthquake in Morocco.

The verification team at VERIFY reached out to WhatsApp for clarification on the issue. The spokesperson provided a link to a Snopes article from September 12, which details a similar hoax that the company had previously addressed.

It is essential to exercise caution and verify the information before sharing it with others, especially during times of conflict. Misinformation can further escalate tensions and contribute to an already complex situation. Trustworthy sources and fact-checking organizations are valuable resources to rely on for accurate information.

