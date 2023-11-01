Chaabi: Rethinking India’s Blue-Collar Workforce

In a rapidly evolving world where technology is transforming industries and reshaping job requirements, a new platform called chaabi has emerged to bridge the gap between employer expectations and the skills of India’s blue-collar workforce. Founded Puneet Dhiman, a seasoned professional with a background in marketing and strategy, chaabi is revolutionizing the concept of upskilling leveraging the power of WhatsApp.

Unlike traditional training programs that come with complicated applications or platforms, chaabi understands the power of familiarity and accessibility. By utilizing WhatsApp, India’s most popular communication medium, chaabi provides training in over 10 vernacular languages. This ensures that regardless of a worker’s linguistic background, they can seamlessly access and absorb vital training.

The inspiration behind chaabi’s creation can be traced back to the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the vulnerabilities faced India’s vast blue-collar workforce. With over 500 million individuals in this sector, a significant portion found themselves unemployed during these difficult times. This reality ignited Puneet’s determination to find a solution. He firmly believed that job-ready skills were the gateway to long-term success and set out to create a platform that would empower blue-collar workers.

Throughout the journey of building chaabi, Puneet discovered the transformative power of vernacular language in effective training. Workers faced difficulties grasping concepts when not presented in their native language. However, once chaabi switched to vernacular language training, everything changed. This underlines the crucial role that language plays in enabling effective learning and skill development.

Looking ahead, chaabi’s vision is ambitious. The platform aims to be the first AI-powered training and upskilling platform for blue-collar workers. Puneet and his team are committed to harnessing advancements in AI, ML, AR, and VR to build the most advanced training platform for their target audience. With technology as their ally, chaabi is determined to pave the way for a brighter and more skilled future for India’s blue-collar workforce.

