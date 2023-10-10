Chaabi Launches WhatsApp Learning Platform to Revolutionize Blue-Collar Workforce Training

Chaabi, a leading tech company, has launched a groundbreaking WhatsApp Learning Platform aimed at revolutionizing blue-collar workforce training in India. With the vision of making upskilling easy and accessible, Chaabi has engineered the platform with AI-Powered Vernacular Content offered in 10+ Indian native languages.

According to recent market analysis, there has been an impressive 73% surge in job openings targeting blue and grey collar workers. This surge reflects the escalating demand for skilled labor across various sectors. However, a survey conducted Chaabi revealed that 92% of workers do not receive any vocational training, and a significant number of them struggle with learning in English and Hindi. In response to this, Chaabi has developed AI-Powered Vernacular Content that trains people in their preferred languages, facilitating personalized learning journeys.

The incorporation of advanced AI technology allows individuals to progress at their own pace while honing skills that align with their career aspirations. This approach helps enhance productivity and employability among the blue-collar workforce, a vital segment of India’s labor market.

Puneet Dhiman, Founder and CEO of Chaabi, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating that India’s 500 million plus blue-collar workforce is poised for transformation. By leveraging the power of WhatsApp, India’s most widely used app, Chaabi ensures the efficient delivery of job-specific training tailored to blue-collar workers. This innovative approach aims to reshape the landscape of skill development and employment prospects for millions of workers across the nation.

With its unique combination of WhatsApp’s convenience and AI-driven technology, Chaabi is at the forefront of this transformative journey. By offering limitless customization options for training creation, real-time data analytics, and intelligent user enrollment, Chaabi is poised to make a significant impact on the blue-collar workforce training sector.

Sources:

– Market analysis data

– Chaabi.ai survey conducted on blue-collar workers.