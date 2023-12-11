Feeder Cattle Market Suffers as Speculative Positions Increase

A recent analysis of the feeder cattle market reveals that short positions held speculators have significantly increased since mid-September. The data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows that these positions have jumped from 9,054 contracts on September 19 to 19,222 contracts December 5, marking an increase of over 10,000 contracts.

In contrast, insurer positions through the USDA’s Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) program and commercial holdings have seen a decline in short positions during the same period. The insurer positions in the Producer/Merchant/Processor/User (Producer/Merchant) category and commercial holdings have both experienced decreases.

It is worth noting that the rise in short positions among speculators does not necessarily indicate an increase in the selling of put options. Instead, much of the increase seems to be attributed to out-of-the-money puts turning into in-the-money puts as feeder cattle prices decreased.

The data also shows that speculators, who typically follow market trends, have added to the recent selling. Their futures positions have shifted from a net-long position of 12,262 contracts on September 19 to being net-short 4,841 contracts as of December 5.

While the USDA’s LRP program has faced criticism, there is no evidence suggesting it is flawed compared to other insurance products in the industry. However, the strain on the futures market has negatively impacted cash cattle prices. The weighted average price of live steers in the five-state region has dropped from $184 in mid-September to $171 in the week ending December 8.

The market’s focus now shifts to the cash market, which needs to overcome the negative impact of the futures market and highlight the importance of restoring U.S. cattle inventory in the coming years.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as specific trade recommendations. The buying and selling of commodities, futures, or options carry significant risks and may not be suitable for everyone.