Discover the Immersive World of Films and Series with a High-Performance Television

Immerse yourself in the vibrant and colorful world of your favorite films and series with the cutting-edge technology of the Edenwood TV. Powered QLED technology, this television delivers stunning visuals and an immersive cinematic experience. With its ultra-high-definition and 4K resolution, you can enjoy smooth and lifelike images, whether you’re watching videos or playing games.

Featuring a 50-inch (127 cm) screen, the Edenwood TV offers a clear and detailed picture. The QLED technology ensures vivid colors and high contrast levels, enhancing your viewing experience. In addition to its superior display capabilities, this TV also comes with modern features such as Smart TV, allowing you to access a wide range of online content and applications without the need for HDMI cables.

The absence of Bluetooth is not a problem, as the TV is equipped with integrated WiFi for seamless connectivity to your home network. To enjoy all the advanced technologies of the QLED Edenwood TV, you can order it for just 279 euros from Electro Dépôt!

FAQ

What is QLED technology?

QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode) is a display technology that uses quantum dots to enhance the color and brightness of the screen. It offers vivid and accurate colors, along with high contrast levels.

What is the advantage of an ultra-high-definition and 4K resolution?

Ultra-high-definition and 4K resolution provide incredibly sharp and detailed images, producing a more immersive viewing experience.

What is Smart TV?

Smart TV is a feature that allows the television to connect to the internet and access various online content and applications. It eliminates the need for additional devices, such as HDMI cables, to stream your favorite shows and movies.

Does the Edenwood TV support Bluetooth?

No, the Edenwood TV does not have Bluetooth connectivity. However, it is equipped with built-in WiFi, enabling easy connection to your home network.

What is the benefit of the HDR technology?

HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology enhances the dynamic range of colors and details in both dark and bright areas of the screen, resulting in more realistic and lifelike visuals.

Experience the latest in television technology and order the QLED Edenwood TV directly from Electro Dépôt to enjoy a discounted price and elevate your entertainment experience.