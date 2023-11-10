Experience Your Favorite Films and Shows with an Immersive TV

Experience your favorite films and shows like never before with the advanced technology of the Edenwood QLED TV. This television takes you on a vibrant and immersive cinema journey with its QLED technology. With ultra-high definition resolution and 4K capability, it ensures fluid and natural images regardless of the content, whether it’s videos or video games.

Featuring a 50-inch (127 cm) screen, the Edenwood QLED TV offers a clear and detailed picture. The QLED technology is renowned for its vivid colors and high contrast levels, enhancing your viewing experience. On top of that, this TV provides modern functionalities such as Smart TV, allowing you to access various online content and applications without the need for an HDMI cable. While it lacks Bluetooth, it compensates with built-in Wi-Fi, making it easier to connect to your home network.

To enjoy all the technologies this Edenwood QLED TV has to offer, you can order it for only 279 euros at Electro Dépôt!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is QLED technology?

QLED stands for Quantum-dot Light Emitting Diode. It is a display technology that uses quantum dots to enhance color reproduction, brightness, and contrast in televisions.

2. What is the significance of ultra-high definition and 4K resolution?

Ultra-high definition and 4K resolution refer to the pixel density and image quality of a television. They provide sharper and more detailed images, resulting in a more immersive viewing experience.

3. Can I connect my devices to this TV?

Yes, this Edenwood QLED TV offers three HDMI ports and an optical output for audio connectivity. It also has a headphone jack for private listening, especially useful during gaming or when you don’t want to disturb others while watching a movie.

4. Does this TV have energy-saving features?

Yes, the Edenwood QLED TV has a programmable standby mode that allows you to save energy when it’s not in use.

5. Where can I purchase this TV?

You can order the Edenwood QLED TV directly from Electro Dépôt to take advantage of their discounted price.

Experience a new level of visual enjoyment with the Edenwood QLED TV.