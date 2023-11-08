New Nintendo Switch OLED Offers Great Discounts on Rakuten

As the holiday season approaches, video game consoles are becoming highly sought after consumers. Currently, Rakuten is offering a significant discount on the white Nintendo Switch OLED.

Rakuten, a popular online marketplace, provides discounts throughout the year, eliminating the need to wait for sales or commercial events like Black Friday to enjoy great offers. Presently, Rakuten is offering a discount of over 20 euros on the Nintendo Switch OLED model. With a 6% reduction, the price drops from 319.99 euros to 298.90 euros for this Hong Kong model, which also comes with an adapter.

This white OLED Switch is available for less than 300 euros on this reputable site. The product, new and shipped Rakuten, will be delivered within 3 to 5 days. It’s worth noting that delivery is free for this purchase. Moreover, members of Rakuten’s R club can even enjoy an additional discount of 15 euros, which can be used for future purchases with the merchant.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a technological powerhouse, featuring a 7-inch OLED HD screen, 64GB of storage, and a maximum Full HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. In terms of connectivity, the Nintendo Switch OLED offers Bluetooth capability. Similar to its predecessor, the Nintendo Switch, the OLED model operates using game cartridges. It also has 4GB of RAM.

Don’t miss out on this incredible offer for the Nintendo Switch OLED on Rakuten. Please note that the prices mentioned are subject to change. The content of this article was not created BFMTV, and BFMTV may receive compensation when our readers make purchases through the integrated links in this article.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How long will it take for the Nintendo Switch OLED to be delivered?

For products shipped Rakuten, the delivery typically takes between 3 to 5 days.

2. Is there an additional discount available?

Members of Rakuten’s R club can benefit from an extra 15 euros discount, which can be used for future purchases with the merchant.

3. What are the main features of the Nintendo Switch OLED?

The Nintendo Switch OLED boasts a 7-inch OLED HD screen, 64GB storage capacity, Full HD resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, Bluetooth connectivity, and 4GB of RAM.