WhatsApp Introduces New IP Protection Option for Calls

WhatsApp, the popular instant messenger app owned Meta, has recently unveiled a new security feature that allows users to protect their IP address during calls. This new option aims to further safeguard users against potential cyber threats.

The Challenge of Peer-to-Peer Connection

One of the challenges with peer-to-peer connections, such as those used WhatsApp, is that both parties involved in a call need to disclose their IP addresses. However, IP addresses contain sensitive information, including the ISP used and geographical location.

Addressing this concern, WhatsApp has been rolling out the “Protect IP Address during Calls” feature since last month. According to a statement Meta, this feature enables users to “hide their IP address from their conversation partner relaying calls through WhatsApp servers.” It’s worth noting that calls remain end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that Meta cannot technically eavesdrop on conversations. In a similar vein, WhatsApp had introduced a feature to mute calls from unknown numbers back in June.

Activating the Security Option in WhatsApp

To enable this parameter, follow these steps:

1. Tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the WhatsApp home screen and select “Settings.”

2. Click on the “Privacy” section.

3. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on “Advanced.”

4. Check the box for “Protect IP Address during Calls.”

It’s important to note that enabling this option might result in reduced call quality.

How Meta Safeguards Your IP Address

Mark Zuckerberg’s company aims to differentiate WhatsApp from other calling apps. Meta explains that traditionally, muting an app retains the same network protocols and message flow as a regular call. This approach only silences the call and poses risks for the recipient. A hacker could exploit this injecting data into the target’s memory through their device, including their IP address.

To address this concern, WhatsApp has developed a specialized protocol that routes calls through its servers, thereby protecting the recipient’s device. However, this approach raises the question of whether a call can be silenced without the recipient’s consent. With end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp, Meta cannot store any record of communication between its users. To overcome this challenge, the company has introduced “privacy tokens.” These tokens allow each user to decide whom they trust. A token is distributed when a call is made or messages are exchanged between two users. Subsequently, when a call is initiated, the caller includes the given privacy token. Meta’s servers verify this token to determine if the recipient authorizes the call.

FAQ:

Q: What is an IP address?

A: An IP address is a unique numerical identifier assigned to each device connected to a computer network.

Q: How can I activate the “Protect IP Address during Calls” option in WhatsApp?

A: To activate this option, go to WhatsApp settings, select “Privacy,” scroll down to “Advanced,” and enable the “Protect IP Address during Calls” parameter.

Q: Can enabling the IP protection feature affect call quality?

A: WhatsApp mentions that enabling this option may result in reduced call quality.

Q: How does WhatsApp safeguard IP addresses?

A: WhatsApp routes calls through its servers using a specialized protocol, thereby shielding the recipient’s IP address.

Q: What are privacy tokens?

A: Privacy tokens are unique identifiers distributed WhatsApp to its users, allowing them to determine whom they trust for incoming calls.