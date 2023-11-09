WhatsApp Introduces New IP Address Protection for Calls

WhatsApp, the instant messaging application owned Meta, has announced the rollout of a new security feature. This feature allows users to protect their IP addresses during calls, aiming to provide an additional layer of protection against hackers.

The Challenge of Peer-to-Peer Connection

One of the challenges of peer-to-peer connection, which WhatsApp utilizes for its calls, is that both parties involved in a call need to know each other’s IP addresses. However, IP addresses can contain sensitive information, such as the internet service provider used and geographic location.

To address this concern, WhatsApp has been deploying the “Protect IP Address during Calls” function since last month. This feature works hiding the user’s IP address from their call recipients and relaying the calls through WhatsApp servers. It is important to note that the calls remain end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that Meta technically cannot listen in on the conversations. This new feature follows WhatsApp’s introduction of a function to mute calls from unknown numbers in June.

Activating the Security Option in WhatsApp

To activate this security parameter, follow these steps:

1. Tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the WhatsApp home screen and select “Settings.”

2. Tap on the “Privacy” section.

3. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on “Advanced.”

4. Enable the “Protect IP Address during Calls” option.

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp clarifies that enabling this option may result in reduced call quality.

Meta’s Approach to IP Address Protection

Meta, the company led Mark Zuckerberg, aims to differentiate WhatsApp from other calling applications. It explains that traditional call muting retains the same network protocols and message flow as a regular call, which poses risks for the recipient. A hacker could potentially inject data into the recipient’s device through their IP address.

To address this issue, WhatsApp has created a specialized protocol that passes through its servers to protect the recipient’s device. However, implementing this protocol requires determining whether a call can be muted without obtaining the recipient’s consent. Due to the end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp, Meta cannot store a log of communications between its users. Consequently, the company has developed “privacy tokens” that allow each user to decide which other users they trust. A token is issued when a call is made or messages are exchanged between two individuals. When a call is initiated, the caller includes the privacy token they received. Meta’s servers then verify the token, determining whether the recipient allows the caller to proceed.

FAQ:

Q: What is the new security feature introduced WhatsApp?

A: WhatsApp has introduced a feature that allows users to protect their IP addresses during calls.

Q: Why is it important to protect IP addresses during calls?

A: IP addresses contain sensitive information, such as the internet service provider used and geographic location. Protecting IP addresses enhances user privacy and security.

Q: How can users activate the IP address protection option in WhatsApp?

A: To enable this option, users need to go to the Settings > Privacy > Advanced section and enable the “Protect IP Address during Calls” feature.

Q: Will enabling the IP address protection option affect call quality?

A: WhatsApp cautions that enabling this option may result in reduced call quality.

Q: How does WhatsApp protect IP addresses?

A: WhatsApp relays calls through its servers, hiding users’ IP addresses from their call recipients. The calls remain end-to-end encrypted to ensure privacy.

Q: How does Meta ensure the security of call recipients?

A: Meta has developed a specialized protocol that passes through its servers to protect call recipients’ devices. Additionally, “privacy tokens” are used to establish trust between users and determine whether a call can proceed.