WhatsApp to Introduce Audio Sharing in Screen Sharing Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application owned Meta, is set to address a significant limitation in its screen sharing feature. Currently, users are able to share their screen during video calls, allowing them to display content to the recipient. However, one crucial aspect is missing from this feature – audio sharing.

When sharing their screen, users currently find that the audio is played from their device, rather than being transmitted to the recipient. This can be quite inconvenient, especially when trying to share a video or other audio-based content, as it hampers the overall viewing experience for both parties involved.

Fortunately, the latest beta version of WhatsApp, identified as 2.23.25.20, indicates that the company has been working on a solution. Android Authority has discovered code snippets within this beta version that suggest WhatsApp is exploring the possibility of integrating native audio sharing into its screen sharing feature.

The inclusion of audio sharing would greatly enhance the overall user experience during screen sharing sessions on WhatsApp. Both the visual and audio components would be transmitted seamlessly, allowing for a more immersive and engaging exchange of content between users.

While there is no specific information regarding the release date of this feature, it is expected that WhatsApp will roll out the update in the near future. However, industry insiders speculate that it may not happen until 2024.

In conclusion, the addition of audio sharing to the screen sharing feature on WhatsApp will undoubtedly be a welcomed improvement for users. It will provide a more comprehensive and cohesive experience, allowing for more dynamic and interactive communication between individuals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I currently share audio during screen sharing on WhatsApp?

A: No, the current screen sharing feature on WhatsApp does not support audio sharing. Only the visual content is transmitted, while the audio is played from the device of the person sharing the screen.

Q: Will WhatsApp introduce audio sharing in the screen sharing feature?

A: Yes, there are indications that WhatsApp is working on integrating native audio sharing into its screen sharing feature. Code snippets found in the latest beta version suggest that this enhancement is in progress.

Q: When can we expect the audio sharing feature to be available on WhatsApp?

A: The specific release date for the audio sharing feature has not been announced. However, industry experts speculate that it may be introduced in 2024.