New WhatsApp Mod Steals Personal Data, Warns Kaspersky

A new report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky warns users about the dangers of unofficial and customized versions of the popular WhatsApp messaging application for Android. These unofficial versions, known as mods, often offer additional features and functionalities. However, they also pose a significant risk to users’ personal data. Kaspersky researchers recently discovered a spyware virus, Trojan-Spy.AndroidOS.CanesSpy, hidden within the code of an unofficial WhatsApp mod for Android.

This malicious app is being shared on platforms like Telegram through an APK file and has gained popularity among users due to its “customizable options,” such as the ability to schedule message delivery. Once installed on a victim’s phone, the app silently collects personal data. The spyware waits for the phone to be powered on or charging before activating its surveillance module. It then proceeds to gather sensitive information, including the IMEI number, phone number, contact list, and account details. Furthermore, the virus can secretly enable the smartphone’s microphone to eavesdrop on the user. It can also access files stored in the device’s memory.

Kaspersky reports that within a month, this malicious app attempted to steal data from 340,000 individuals. However, the actual number of installations is likely much higher than the documented attacks. The targets of this spyware are primarily Arabic and Azerbaijani-speaking individuals, but it has impacted users around the world, with over 1% of attacks originating in France.

Dmitry Kalinin, a security expert at Kaspersky, emphasizes the importance of downloading official instant messaging apps from trusted sources, such as the Google Play Store. He cautions against installing third-party software, stating that there are no guarantees regarding their security. With the growing trend of malicious mods infiltrating popular platforms, users must exercise caution and stick to official versions to protect their personal data.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are unofficial versions or mods of WhatsApp?

Unofficial versions or mods of WhatsApp are customized versions of the application developed third-party developers. These mods often offer additional features or functionalities not present in the official version of WhatsApp.

What risks do unofficial WhatsApp mods pose?

Unofficial WhatsApp mods can pose significant risks to users’ personal data. They may contain malicious code, such as spyware or viruses, designed to steal sensitive information from users’ devices.

How can I protect myself from malicious WhatsApp mods?

To protect yourself from malicious WhatsApp mods, it is recommended to download and use the official version of WhatsApp from trusted sources like the Google Play Store. Avoid installing third-party software that does not come with guarantees of security.

Why should I be cautious about installing unofficial versions of messaging apps?

Unofficial versions of messaging apps, including WhatsApp, are often distributed through unofficial channels and may contain hidden malicious code. These apps can compromise your personal data and put your privacy at risk.

Sources: Kaspersky