WhatsApp Drops Support for Older Android Versions

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has announced that it will no longer support Android versions prior to 5.0. This change is expected to have a limited impact, as only a small percentage of Android users are still using these older versions.

Until now, WhatsApp could be used on Android 4.4 KitKat and Android Jelly Bean 4.1, which were released in 2014 and 2012 respectively. In comparison, WhatsApp requires at least iOS 12 on iPhones.

The decision to drop support for older Android versions is in line with the trend of focusing on more recent software updates. While iPhones are often praised for their longer software support, Google has made efforts to improve support for its Pixel phones.

According to Xataka Android, the impact of this change is expected to be minimal. As of 2023, Android 4.4 KitKat only made up 0.5% of Android systems, indicating that less than 1% of Android users will be affected this change.

For those who are still using older versions of Android and are impacted this change, WhatsApp has provided a tutorial on how to transfer accounts to a newer version of the app.

This move WhatsApp reflects the industry-wide trend of prioritizing compatibility with newer operating systems. It also ensures that users can benefit from the latest features and security updates.

Sources: WhatsApp, Xataka Android

Definitions:

1. Android: A mobile operating system developed Google.

2. iOS: A mobile operating system for Apple devices, such as iPhones and iPads.

3. Pixel: A line of smartphones developed Google.

4. KitKat: The code name for version 4.4 of the Android operating system.

5. Jelly Bean: The code name for version 4.1 of the Android operating system.