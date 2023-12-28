CES 2024 Announces Star-Studded Lineup

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has revealed the impressive list of celebrities that will be making appearances at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12. This annual event is known for attracting both tech enthusiasts and high-profile individuals.

The CTA’s president and CEO, Gary Shapiro, expressed his excitement about the celebrities’ participation, acknowledging their role in shedding light on important tech industry issues. This year’s lineup includes representatives from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and music.

One of the highlights of CES 2024 is the C Space Studio, which serves as a hub for the advertising, entertainment, and content community. Interviews at the C Space Studio on January 9 and 10 will feature renowned actors and entertainers such as Robert Downey Jr., Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and T-Pain.

Additionally, the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP will bring together celebrities from various fields who have a shared interest in the AgeTech ecosystem. Notable guests include Utkarsh Ambudkar, the Tony Award-winning Broadway show “Freestyle Love Supreme,” Howie Mandel, and Guy Raz.

Other celebrities scheduled to appear at CES 2024 include Steve Aoki, David Benioff, Daniel Brett Weiss, Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio, Mark Cuban, Geoffrey Moore, and musicians Ludacris, Will.i.am, and the Wu-Tang Clan.

While CES is primarily known as a platform for showcasing the latest technological advancements, the presence of these celebrities adds an extra layer of excitement and glamour to the event. Their appearances not only draw attention but also provide opportunities to explore the intersection of technology and entertainment.

As CES 2024 approaches, anticipation builds for the insightful discussions, engaging interviews, and exciting product reveals that will undoubtedly take place during this four-day extravaganza.