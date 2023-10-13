Cerritos Dominates Glenn in 605 League Opener with 38-0 Victory

Cerritos High School showcased a dominant performance as they secured a commanding 38-0 win against Glenn High School in their season opener for the 605 League. The game, held at Gahr High School, saw standout performances from Nathaniel Crawford and Josh Park, who each contributed two touchdowns.

The opening touchdown came in the late first quarter when Crawford, a junior fullback, found the end zone from a yard out. This gave Cerritos an early 7-0 lead. Clearly motivated and focused, the team had high expectations for the game.

Despite some early fumbles, Cerritos’ defense held strong and prevented Glenn from scoring. In the second quarter, the Dons added to their lead with a 35-yard field goal from senior kicker Diego Martinez, bringing the score to 10-0.

The second half saw Cerritos continue their dominance with a run-heavy offense. Crawford added his second touchdown of the game, a 12-yard run, increasing the lead to 17-0 in the third quarter. Coach Demel Franklin emphasized their commitment to running the ball and showcasing their strength.

Defensively, Cerritos stifled Glenn’s offense, allowing only 69 total yards and forcing five turnovers. Their relentless pursuit of the ball paid off in the fourth quarter when Park, a senior, scored the final points of the game with a 47-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. This extended their lead to an insurmountable 38-0.

Looking ahead, Glenn High School will be hosting Pioneer on October 19th, while Cerritos will be playing at Artesia on the same day.

