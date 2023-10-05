Ceridian Launches AI-Powered Dayforce Co-Pilot for Hyper-Personalized Workforce Management

Ceridian, soon to be known as Dayforce, has introduced a new suite of features called Dayforce Co-Pilot for its workforce management platform. This AI-powered suite aims to automate repetitive tasks and act as a “hyper-personalized” guide for employees.

The company’s chief product and technology officer, Joe Korngiebel, highlighted the importance of an intelligent, compliant, and connected people platform, fueled AI, to unlock the full potential of organizations.

Ceridian has been integrating generative AI and natural language processing into its Dayforce platform, providing tools like Dayforce Career Explorer to assist employees in managing their careers. The new Dayforce Co-Pilot will further enhance the platform through various modules.

Dayforce Talent utilizes natural language processing and generative AI to automate routine tasks such as job description writing, personalized learning path creation, and performance review generation. Dayforce HR Service Delivery makes use of the co-pilot to suggest answers based on the corporate knowledge base and automatically create HR service tickets when additional support is required. Dayforce Autonomous Payroll helps minimize operational risks and errors identifying and resolving data anomalies before payroll processing.

In addition to the Co-Pilot, Ceridian has also introduced a redesigned candidate experience portal that simplifies the hiring process for both candidates and recruiters. The portal enables job seekers to apply for positions without creating an account and provides save-as-you-go functionality. Recruiters benefit from improved interfaces and automation to streamline volume hiring and repetitive tasks.

Ceridian has also unveiled Dayforce People Programs, which facilitates strategic HR initiatives delivering data-driven workforce segmentation and automated communication. This includes managing volunteer activities, training rollouts, alumni engagement, wellness challenges, and charitable donation campaigns.

Furthermore, the company has introduced a tiered model for Dayforce Managed Payroll, allowing for personalized service delivery that suits each customer’s specific needs.

These updates and enhancements aim to boost productivity, streamline processes, and enhance the employee experience for organizations using Ceridian’s workforce management platform.

Sources: Ceridian.