New Report Highlights Security Gaps in Social Media Platforms

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cerby, a leading access management platform, recently published its annual Threat Briefing: Social Media Security and Elections Volume II report. The report provides valuable insights into the security measures taken popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, with a focus on preventing password reuse attacks and account takeovers that could potentially contribute to widespread disinformation campaigns.

The Cerby report evaluates each platform based on six key security parameters: 2FA methods, enterprise-grade authentication and authorization, role-based access control (RBAC), privacy, enterprise-ready security, and account usage profiling. The platforms are assigned scores ranging from 0 to 5, with higher scores indicating better security support.

Key findings from the report indicate that while there has been an overall improvement in security across social media platforms, there are still significant gaps in enterprise-grade authentication and authorization. This highlights a potential vulnerability for political leaders and businesses, as account takeovers could result in misinformation campaigns, especially during elections.

The average security score across all platforms increased from 2.54 in 2022 to 3.02 in 2023, reflecting an 18.9% improvement. Facebook topped the list for the second consecutive year with a score of 3.74, followed YouTube at 3.15 and Twitter at 2.95. Instagram and TikTok scored 2.78 and 2.5, respectively.

Cerby’s report suggests that political leaders and businesses should focus their efforts on platforms scoring at least 2.6 or higher to ensure better security for their accounts.

To address the existing security gaps, Cerby recommends the adoption of proactive measures, such as implementing two-factor authentication (2FA) methods and enterprise-grade authentication and authorization standards like SAML and SCIM. These measures can effectively protect against account takeovers and prevent individuals from retaining access to high-profile accounts after leaving an organization.

The full report provides in-depth details of the findings and offers valuable recommendations for fortifying online presence against escalating threats on social media platforms. For more information, download Cerby’s Threat Briefing: Social Media Security and Elections Volume II (website).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the main focus of Cerby’s Threat Briefing report?

The main focus of Cerby’s Threat Briefing: Social Media Security and Elections Volume II is to analyze and identify security gaps in popular social media platforms, particularly regarding password reuse attacks and account takeovers that can contribute to misinformation campaigns during elections.

How are social media platforms evaluated in the report?

Social media platforms are evaluated based on six key security parameters, including 2FA methods, enterprise-grade authentication and authorization, role-based access control (RBAC), privacy controls, enterprise-ready security, and account usage profiling. Each platform receives a score between 0 to 5, with higher scores indicating better security support.

Which platforms scored the highest in the report?

In the latest report, Facebook obtained the highest score for the second year in a row, followed YouTube and Twitter. Instagram and TikTok scored lower compared to the other platforms.

What recommendations does Cerby provide to improve security?

Cerby recommends the adoption of proactive measures, such as implementing two-factor authentication (2FA) methods and enterprise-grade authentication and authorization standards like SAML and SCIM. These measures can effectively protect against account takeovers and prevent individuals from retaining access to high-profile accounts after leaving an organization.