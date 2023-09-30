X CEO Yaccarino’s Missing App and Uncertain Future at X

In a surprising turn of events, X CEO Linda Yaccarino’s iPhone home screen was found to be missing the X app icon during a recent media interview. This discovery has raised questions about her commitment to the social media site and has sparked speculation about her future with the company.

X, which was formerly known as Twitter, has undergone significant changes since Elon Musk took ownership. Musk has ambitious plans to transform X into a “Super App,” drawing inspiration from China’s popular WeChat platform, which offers a wide range of features and services.

While Yaccarino’s performance as CEO of X remains unclear due to the company’s shift to private ownership, her omission of the X app icon on her first home screen page is noteworthy. Typically, users place the apps they use most frequently on this page. Yaccarino’s home screen instead featured icons for Starbucks, Gmail, Messages, FaceTime, Wallet, Camera, and Calendar. Notably absent were X and Musk’s other ventures.

During the media interview, Yaccarino appeared flustered when asked about Musk’s recent comments regarding a potential subscription fee for X users. Boorstin, a correspondent for CNBC, questioned whether Yaccarino was consulted prior to Musk’s announcement. Though Yaccarino attempted to defend Musk’s intentions, her unconvincing responses left doubts about her involvement in strategic decisions.

Yaccarino’s apparent disregard for the X app raises concerns about her dedication to the company. As X strives to redefine itself and become profitable under Musk’s leadership, having a CEO who overlooks the importance of the flagship app is cause for reflection.

While it remains uncertain how long Yaccarino will remain at X, finding a suitable replacement for the role may prove challenging. The CEO position at a company owned Elon Musk comes with its own unique set of challenges and expectations. Only time will tell whether Yaccarino can meet these demands and secure her future at X.

