New Advisory Issued to Social Media Platforms Regarding AI-Deepfakes

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has recently issued a crucial advisory to all social media platforms, addressing the rising concerns associated with misinformation caused AI-deepfakes. In compliance with the existing IT rules, the advisory emphasizes the need for intermediaries to clearly and precisely communicate prohibited content to their users, specifically the ones listed under Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules.

This advisory, which is the result of discussions held Union Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar during Digital India dialogues with intermediaries, aims to combat the increasing challenges posed AI-generated deepfakes. Deepfakes refer to manipulated videos or images created using artificial intelligence that can convincingly appear real, often used for spreading misinformation or disinformation.

In order to curb the dissemination of prohibited content, the advisory advises social media platforms to incorporate clear and precise language in their terms of service, user agreements, and other communication channels. Furthermore, the advisory highlights the importance of informing users about the prohibited content at the time of registration, as well as providing regular reminders during login and when uploading or sharing any information on the platform.

By implementing these guidelines, social media platforms can contribute significantly to the fight against AI-deepfakes and misinformation. The increasing use of AI technology in generating deceptive content necessitates proactive measures to ensure the authenticity and accuracy of information shared on these platforms.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology strongly believes that raising awareness among users and providing them with concise information about prohibited content will help combat the negative effects of AI-deepfakes and protect the integrity of online platforms.