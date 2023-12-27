Google Takes Action Against Fraudulent Loan Apps

In a recent development, Google has taken a stand against fraudulent loan apps suspending or removing over 2,500 of them from its Play Store between April 2021 and July 2022. This move comes after concerns were raised about the exploitation of people through misleading loan apps during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Narendra Modi government has urged all social media and online platforms to refrain from hosting advertisements of such fraudulent loan apps. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the need for online platforms to take responsibility for the ads they carry, stating that hosting advertisements for fraudulent loan apps would mislead and exploit users.

Reports surfaced of loan apps lending money to desperate borrowers at exorbitant interest rates and engaging in harassment and blackmail to recover funds. To address this issue, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (IT) issued an advisory directing platforms to implement strict measures against illegal loan and betting apps. The advisory emphasized the consequences of non-compliance, which would fall on intermediaries and platforms.

The ministry’s warning to online platforms coincides with Google’s actions to remove fraudulent loan apps from its Play Store. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that the government is actively working with the Reserve Bank of India to address this issue. The RBI has provided a whitelist of legitimate apps, which the IT ministry shared with Google.

This crackdown on fraudulent loan apps aims to protect individuals from falling victim to scams and exploitation. By dismantling these apps and enhancing regulatory measures, both the government and tech companies are taking steps to create a safer online environment for users.