Indian Railways Introduces Permanent 3D Selfie Booths at Railway Stations

Indian Railways has recently installed permanent 3D selfie booths featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image at 20 Category C railway stations. The Central Railway has revealed that the government is spending up to ₹6.25 lakh on each permanent booth. Additionally, temporary selfie booths will be set up at 30 Category A stations with a cost of ₹1.25 lakh for each installation.

The Central Bureau of Communication, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has approved these rates for the installations. However, the RTI reply does not include information about taxes. The total expenditure for the installations in the Central Railway amounts to ₹1.62 crore, with ₹1.25 crore allocated for permanent booths and ₹37.5 lakh for temporary installations.

Northern Railway has also responded to an RTI query, stating that PM’s selfie booths will be installed at 100 different points across railway stations. Some stations, such as Dehradun, Ambala, and New Delhi, will have three booth installations each. However, the authorities have refused to disclose the names of the agencies involved and the total expenditure for these installations.

Southern Railway’s Tiruchchirappalli division has also confirmed the installation of PM’s 3D selfie booths at 11 stations within the division. However, only one division in the Southern Railway responded to the RTI query.

The introduction of these booths has received criticism from opposition leaders who see it as a wasteful expenditure of taxpayer money. Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress party, Shashi Tharoor, and Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena have all expressed their disapproval of the government’s spending on these selfie booths, highlighting the lack of investment in improving railway services.

While the selfie booths aim to enhance the traveller experience, the cost associated with their installation has sparked debate and criticism about the government’s priorities in allocating public funds.