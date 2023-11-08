Government Advertising on Digital Platforms: Exploring New Avenues for Outreach

The landscape of government advertising is undergoing a significant transformation as authorities adapt to the digital age. The Central Bureau of Communication, the nodal department responsible for government advertising under India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is now focusing its attention on websites and social media platforms. This shift comes in response to the changing trends in media consumption and the need to effectively reach the target audience.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, revealed that new rates and guidelines for government advertisements on digital platforms are currently being finalized and will be announced in the coming weeks. This development follows the government’s previous initiative to collaborate with social media influencers on promoting government schemes and campaigns.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable reduction in government spending on traditional media, with a decline from Rs 1,200 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 264.78 crore in 2021-22, as reported the Indian Express. Recognizing the shifting dynamics, the upcoming ad campaigns will be tailored to regional reach and specific target audiences. For instance, schemes aimed at young individuals will be promoted on YouTube channels and non-news websites catering to the 18- to 28-year-old demographic.

The primary objective behind this strategic shift is to ensure that relevant information about government schemes reaches the intended recipients. By leveraging the targeted nature of digital platforms, authorities aim to bridge the gap between awareness and implementation, ultimately enhancing the impact of these initiatives.

As government advertising diversifies into the digital realm, partnerships with content creators and social media influencers have become more prevalent. However, it’s important to note that not all collaborations involve monetary transactions. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, clarified that he did not bid for a government tender and did not receive any payments for his YouTube series featuring interviews with BJP ministers. This demonstrates that influencer collaborations are not solely driven financial incentives, but also a shared goal of raising awareness and engaging with a wider audience.

The forthcoming guidelines and rates for digital government advertising mark an important step towards exploring new avenues for outreach. By embracing the potential of websites and social media platforms, authorities can effectively communicate government schemes, policies, and initiatives to diverse segments of the population, ensuring maximum impact and engagement.

