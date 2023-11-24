New Measures to Curb Deepfakes on Social Media

The Indian government has taken a strong stance against deepfake content on social media platforms, according to Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. In an effort to combat the spread of misleading and objectionable content, the Centre will now assist citizens in filing first information reports (FIRs) against social media companies that violate the Information Technology Act, 2021.

Deepfake technology, which uses artificial intelligence software to manipulate audio and video, has become a growing concern in the digital landscape. By creating realistic and deceptive content, individuals can be made to appear as if they are saying or doing things they never actually did. This poses a significant threat to the online ecosystem already plagued fake photos and rampant misinformation.

To tackle this issue, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has developed a specialized platform where users can notify authorities about objectionable and misleading content, including deepfakes, on social media. The government is determined to hold social media companies accountable for identifying and removing such content from their platforms.

In a stern warning to the social media giants, Chandrasekhar emphasized that any violation of the Information Technology Act, 2021 will not be tolerated the Narendra Modi government. The companies have been given a seven-day window to align their terms of use with the Act, which mandates the identification and removal of misinformation and deepfakes.

This move aims to protect the integrity of online information and maintain the trust of users in social media platforms. By actively involving citizens in reporting objectionable content and ensuring stricter compliance from social media companies, the government hopes to mitigate the impact of deepfakes.

Implementing these measures may set an important precedent in the fight against deepfake technology, as governments around the world grapple with the challenges of misinformation and manipulation in the digital age.

FAQs

What are deepfakes?

Deepfakes are manipulated audio and video content created using artificial intelligence software. They make individuals appear as if they are saying or doing things they never actually said or did.

Why are deepfakes a concern?

Deepfakes pose a significant threat to the online ecosystem as they can deceive viewers and contribute to the spread of misinformation. They can be used to fabricate false events, damaging the reputation and credibility of individuals.

How is the Indian government addressing deepfakes?

The Indian government has developed a specialized platform for citizens to report objectionable content, including deepfakes, on social media. The government is taking a strict stance assisting citizens in filing first information reports against social media companies that violate the Information Technology Act, 2021.

What steps are social media companies required to take?

Social media companies are mandated to identify and remove deepfakes and misinformation from their platforms within seven days. Failure to comply with the Information Technology Act may result in legal repercussions for these companies.