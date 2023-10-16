New Measures Planned to Combat Deepfake Videos on WhatsApp

The Indian government is planning to take action against the spread of deepfake videos of politicians on WhatsApp. Deepfakes are videos that use artificial intelligence to morph the face or body of a targeted person, spreading fake information about them on social media platforms. With WhatsApp being the most-used messaging platform in India, the government is concerned about the impact of AI-led misinformation on electoral integrity.

To address this issue, the government intends to invoke the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021. Under these rules, the government can compel WhatsApp to provide information about the first user who posted such fake videos on the platform. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar affirmed the need for accountability in combating the anonymous propagation of fake videos and audio on messaging platforms.

However, social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, have opposed the IT Rules due to concerns about privacy and end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp argues that the “traceability” provision threatens its ability to maintain user privacy and prevents the company from accessing user communications.

The amended IT Rules, introduced in 2023, require intermediaries and online messaging platforms to share information about the identity of first users who share or post content on their platforms. Failure to comply with content removal requests from the government’s fact-check unit can result in the loss of protection under Section 79 of the IT Act.

The IT Rules have faced significant controversy and scrutiny since their introduction. Organizations like the Editors Guild of India and the Association of Indian Magazines have challenged the provision in various high courts across the country.

In light of the rising influence of deepfake videos on WhatsApp, the Indian government is taking steps to address the issue and protect electoral integrity. While social media platforms continue to oppose the IT Rules, the government believes that invoking traceability measures is necessary to combat the spread of misinformation.

Sources:

– Indian Express (source article)