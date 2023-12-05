Government Takes Action to Combat Deepfake Content on Social Media

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT is taking steps to address the issue of deepfake photos and videos on social media platforms. In an effort to prevent misinformation and protect users, the ministry plans to issue advisories to social media intermediaries within the next two days. The Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, emphasized the importance of 100% compliance in tackling deepfake content.

During a recent meeting on misinformation and deepfakes, the ministry reviewed the progress made since a previous meeting in November 2023. At that time, a seven-day deadline was given to platforms to adjust their policies and comply with Indian regulations regarding deepfakes. The minister noted that many platforms have responded to the decisions made in the previous meeting, and advisories regarding compliance will be issued soon.

Chandrasekhar also mentioned that an amended version of the IT rules is being considered to further ensure platform compliance and the safety of digital citizens. The current IT rules allow action to be taken against deepfakes under Rule 3(1)(b), which requires the removal of misleading content within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.

The government plans to enforce 100% compliance with the IT rules in the future and will support aggrieved users filing First Information Reports (FIRs) related to deepfakes. Additionally, the Delhi High Court is seeking the government’s response regarding the absence of regulations for artificial intelligence and deepfake technologies in India.

As the government takes a tough stance on AI-generated fake content, Google has expressed its commitment to addressing the issue through collaboration and responsible use of artificial intelligence. The company recently participated in a multi-stakeholder discussion with the Indian government to tackle the challenge of deepfakes.

With these proactive measures, the Indian government aims to curb the spread of deepfakes and protect users from misinformation on social media platforms.