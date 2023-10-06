Centre Issues Notices to Social Media Platforms to Remove Child Sexual Abuse Material

The Indian government has issued notices to social media platforms X, Youtube, and Telegram, demanding the removal of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) from their platforms. If the platforms fail to take swift action, they could face prosecution under applicable laws and rules.

In the notices, the government emphasizes the importance of promptly removing or disabling access to any CSAM on the platforms. It also calls for the implementation of proactive measures such as content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms to prevent the dissemination of CSAM in the future.

The legal framework for addressing pornographic content, including child sexual abuse content, is provided the Information Technology (IT) Act of 2000. Sections 66E, 67, 67A, and 67B of the IT Act impose penalties and fines for the online transmission of obscene or pornographic content.

The Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajiv Chandrasekhar, stated that the government is determined to build a safe and trusted internet under the IT rules. These rules expect social media intermediaries to not allow criminal or harmful posts on their platforms.

India has been among the top countries requesting social media platforms to remove various types of harmful content, including abuse, harassment, child sexual exploitation, and violence. The government’s action to combat the circulation of CSAM demonstrates its commitment to protecting children online.

As social media platforms continue to play a significant role in communication and information sharing, it is crucial to ensure that they are not misused to propagate illegal and harmful content. The government’s notices serve as a reminder to these platforms of their responsibility in creating a safe online environment.

