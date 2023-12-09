Title: Government Authorities Block Thousands of URLs in India Under Information Technology Act

Summary: The Indian government has utilized Section 69A of the Information Technology Act to order the blocking of thousands of URLs on social media platforms between 2018 and October 2023. Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar presented this information in response to a parliament question, highlighting the government’s aim to maintain open and safe internet access in the country.

The Indian government has invoked Section 69A of the Information Technology Act to direct social media intermediaries to block a significant number of uniform resource locators (URLs). Between 2018 and October 2023, a total of 36,838 URLs were barred under this provision, which permits authorized personnel in the Union government to issue content removal orders to online platforms. The orders are typically issued if the content is deemed to pose a threat to national security, sovereignty, or public order.

The data revealed that social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) received the highest number of blocking orders, with 13,660 orders sent between 2018 and October 2023. This figure marked a consistent increase from 224 orders in 2018 to 3,390 orders in 2023. The maximum number of URLs blocked from X was recorded in 2022, with 3,423 URLs affected. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and other social media intermediaries also received substantial blocking orders.

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized that the government’s policies aim to create an open, safe, trusted, and accountable internet environment for all users in India. These blocking orders are issued in compliance with the law, and the government ensures that access to information is regulated in accordance with Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

The utilization of the Information Technology Act to block URLs demonstrates the Indian government’s commitment to curbing content that may pose a risk to national security and public order. By enforcing these measures, the government strives to maintain a secure and reliable online ecosystem for its citizens.