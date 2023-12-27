Government Directs Social Media Platforms to Crack Down on Fraudulent Loan and Betting Apps

The Indian government has taken firm action against illegal loan and betting apps instructing social media subsidiaries and online platforms to actively prohibit and remove these fraudulent applications. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory to all digital intermediaries, emphasizing the need for compliance with the existing IT rules.

To create a safe and trusted internet environment and combat threats such as deepfakes and misinformation, the advisory highlights the responsibility of intermediaries to ban illegal loan and betting apps. The Ministry further emphasized that any consequences arising from these platforms carrying advertisements of such apps will be the sole responsibility of the intermediaries.

This move the government comes as part of their ongoing efforts to protect digital citizens from scams and misleading information. In a meeting held earlier in October, MeitY and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) discussed the necessary actions to be taken against illegal betting apps. During this meeting, the IT Ministry proposed a more comprehensive Know Your Customer (KYC) process for banks, known as ‘Know Your Digital Finance App’ (KYDFA). This process aims to enhance the ability to trace and address rogue loan apps effectively.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, emphasized the crackdown on fraudulent loan apps and the misleading advertisements carried various platforms. The government’s advisory serves as a reminder that intermediaries must refrain from promoting these fraudulent apps and protecting internet users from exploitation.

Furthermore, the advisory also highlights the significance of robust grievance redressal mechanisms employed intermediaries to address user concerns effectively. This emphasizes the government’s commitment to ensure a secure and trustworthy online experience for citizens.

In conclusion, the government’s directive to social media platforms and intermediaries to actively remove illegal loan and betting apps demonstrates their dedication to combating online scams and misinformation. By enforcing compliance with existing IT rules, the government aims to create a safer digital environment for all users.