How Deepfake Videos are Prompting the Centre to Take Action

The Centre recently issued an advisory to social media companies, urging them to remove deepfake videos within 36 hours of receiving a complaint. The move comes after a deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media platforms, causing concern among users. Deepfakes are manipulated audio and video content created using artificial intelligence software, which make it appear as though people are saying or doing things they never said or did. This emerging technology poses a serious threat to the online ecosystem, which is already plagued fake photos, misinformation, and disinformation.

The impact of deepfake videos is particularly harmful to women, as they can be used to perpetuate false narratives or defame individuals. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the need for social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation and take proactive measures against deepfakes. Failure to do so could result in legal consequences, as individuals are empowered to sue platforms under the Indian Penal Code.

This is the second advisory issued the ministry within the last six months, highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue. The Centre has also called upon social media platforms to exercise due diligence in identifying misinformation and deepfake content. The rise of deepfake technology raises concerns about the potential for identity theft and the misuse of personal information.

The impact of deepfake videos extends beyond the public sphere. Rashmika Mandanna expressed her concern over the deepfake video, highlighting the vulnerability individuals face due to the misuse of technology. She emphasized the need for urgent action and expressed gratitude for her support system in dealing with such incidents. Mandanna’s statement resonates with many who fear the potential harm that can be caused deepfakes.

As deepfake technology continues to advance, it poses a significant challenge in distinguishing between real and manipulated content. It is crucial for social media platforms to proactively address this issue to protect individuals and maintain the integrity of online spaces.

