West Hanover Winery to Close Due to Owner’s Health Issues and Desire for Retirement

The West Hanover Winery, a well-established winery with two locations in the Midstate, has recently announced its upcoming closure. The owner, George Kline, cited his health problems and desire to enjoy life as the reasons behind this decision. After 31 years of operating the winery, Kline explained that he no longer wants to continue with it.

Kline, who is 83 years old, disclosed that his health issues have been a major factor in his decision. He expressed his desire to retire and enjoy the remainder of his life. The winery’s Pottstown location has already closed its doors on December 1, while the West Hanover Winery in Harrisburg is scheduled to officially close on December 31.

Despite the closure, Kline mentioned that he still has approximately 3,000 gallons of wine available for sale in bulk. For those interested in stocking up on wine, they can contact the winery directly at (717)-608-0244.

The West Hanover Winery has been a beloved establishment in the Midstate community for many years. It is known for its quality wines and welcoming ambiance. The closure will undoubtedly be a loss for wine enthusiasts in the area.

As more information becomes available, ABC27 News will provide updates on the situation. However, it is unclear at this time if there are any plans for a potential new owner or if the winery’s closure will be permanent.